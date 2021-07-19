Sean Roldan unhappy with Dhanush's fans!

While Pa. Paandi' s songs and background score were a favorite among Dhanush's fans, they didn't like the work of Sean Roldan in Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 that they often post on his Twitter timeline to stay out of the actor's projects.

Recently, when Sean Roldan posted that an exciting announcement is coming up, fans of Dhanush trolled him and asked him to stay out of the films of their matinee idol.

Sean Roldan has said he was given only three days to complete the entire film of VIP2. Though Dhanush has spoken about this, a few fans are mean and heartless, said the composer.

"Some closure on Vip2. I was given only 3 days to finish the entire film. Most unreasonable deadline by any standards. Dhanush sir has spoken about this. But “Some” mean and heartless @dhanushkraja fans go on about it. My announcement has nothing to do with you guys. Chill!", tweeted Sean Roldan.