Sebastian Stan's only condition to play younger version of Luke Skywalker

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) 'Avengers' star Sebastian Stan underplays reports of him being cast as the younger version of Luke Skywalker in a rumoured series based on the jedi in the "Star Wars" universe. Stan says he would believe all such talk only if Mark Hamill, the actor who originally played Skywalker, personally tells him it is true.

"If Mark Hamill called me personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it. Until then, I won't believe it," he said on the show "Good Morning America", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamill, has supported the rumours on Twitter over the years.

In 2017, Hamill tweeted a photo of Stan next to a still of himself taken from the 1993 film "Time Runner".

"Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian," he wrote alongside the photo.

Then, in 2018, asked by a fan about Stan possibly playing his younger version, Hamill had replied: "Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval! He's a wonderful actor and is never less than great in everything he does."

--IANS

smg/vnc