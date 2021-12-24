Second Covid wave style curbs return in Maharashtra

The measure comes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases and galloping Omicron infections - the latter soaring to 108 since the first case recorded on December 4.

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) The Maharashtra government late on Friday clamped prohibitory orders banning assembly of 5 or more persons from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with effect from Saturday.

Besides, the government has reintroduced restrictions on different types of gatherings at open or closed venues, and in all public places.

Restaurants, gymns, spas, cinemas, theatres shall be alowed to operate at only 50 per cent of their capacity.

For social, religious or political events not more than 100 people shall be permitted in closed spaces and upto 250 persons, or 25 percent, whichever is less, of the capacity in such open spaces.

For other crowd-puller events like sports or games, 25 per cent seating capacity of audiences shall be allowed.

Local Disaster Management authorities and District Collectors shall be empowered to make these restrictions even more stringent depending on the local situation, said an official notification.

