Second posters from Sidharth Bharathan’s two new releases unveiled

On Eid day, director Sidharth Bharathan released the posters of both his forthcoming movies, Djinn and Chathuram.

Djinn has Soubin Shahir in the lead. Santhy Balachandran, Sharafudheen and Shine Tom Chacko include the cast. Sudheer V K and Manu Valiyaveettil are the producers. Rajesh Gopinadhan is the writer. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.