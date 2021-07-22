Second posters from Sidharth Bharathan’s two new releases unveiled

On Eid day, director Sidharth Bharathan released the posters of both his forthcoming movies, Djinn and Chathuram.
Djinn has Soubin Shahir in the lead. Santhy Balachandran, Sharafudheen and Shine Tom Chacko include the cast. Sudheer V K and Manu Valiyaveettil are the producers. Rajesh Gopinadhan is the writer. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.
Chathuram has Roshan Mathew, Swasika Vijay, Alancier and Santhy Balachandran in the lead roles. Sidharth Bharathan and Vincy Thomas are the writers. Pradeesh M Varma is the cinematographer.
Sidharth Bharathan has directed Nidra, Chandrettan Evideya and Varnyathil Aashanka, earlier.