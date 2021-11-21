Second season of 'League of Legends' prequel 'Arena' in the works

"We're beyond happy about the positive response to the first season of 'Arcane' and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment," series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement.

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of 'Arcane', the 'League of Legends'-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening (U.S. Time), reports 'Variety'.

Details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, but Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung have all been confirmed to reprise their respective voice roles of Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman. The first season of 'Arcane' debuted on Netflix on November 6.

'Arcane' is set in the universe of and serves as a prequel to 'League of Legends', the extremely popular online battle arena game first published by Riot Games in 2009, according to 'Variety'.

'League' is one of the major titles in esports. Riot Games was founded by Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck and is led by CEO Nicolo Laurent. The company has more than 2,500 employees worldwide.

