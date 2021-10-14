Second theatrical trailer of 'Madhagaja' released

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) The team of leading Kannada actor Srimurali's multi-lingual movie 'Madhagaja' released the second trailer of the film on Friday, and the action-packed venture has received a big thumbs-up from movie lovers.

'Madhagaja', one of the most-anticipated Kannada movies, will also be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi in December. Srimurali's action scenes in the first trailer not only became popular in Karnataka, but also evoked good response from the Telugu film industry.