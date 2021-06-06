Second time in two months, Dilip Kumar hospitalised, in ICU

Later in the evening, pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar who is treating him, said that the actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in the Intensive Care Unit ward, where "his condition is stable".

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) For the second time in two months, thespian Dilip Kumar was on Sunday admitted to P.D. Hinduja Hospital at Khar after he complained of breathlessness and subsequently diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

The health of the 98-year-old legend is being monitored by a team of medicos headed by Parkar and cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale.

Earlier, his wife Saira Banu, posted an update on Dilip Kumar's health status around noon on his Twitter handle as social media poured concern for the actor.

"Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," she said.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, 81, went to the hospital and enquired after the actor's health from Saira Banu this afternoon.

"Visited legendary actor Dilip Kumarji at Hinduja Hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteran actress Saira Banu. I wish Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!" Pawar tweeted later.

Last year, Dilip Kumar had lost his two younger brothers Aslam Khan, 88 (August 21) and Ehsan Khan, 90 (September 3), to Covid-19 complications.

Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said in a tweet: "Wishing the living legend, the ultimate thespian, clearly the last word in the school acting and our all-tie favourite a speedy recovery."

--IANS

qn/vd