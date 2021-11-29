Second trailer from 'Tadap' shows intensity of its protagonist

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) As the release of Milan Luthria's 'Tadap' comes closer, the makers of the film have released the second trailer from the film. It gives us a closer look at the intensity of its protagonist played by Ahan Shetty.

Laced with chunks of tracks like 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' and 'Tere Siva Jag Mein' and catchy dialgoues that are staple to Milan Luthria films, the trailer also showcases the high octane actions scenes in contrast to a love story.