'See you somewhere, soon': Gigi Hadid pens heart-wrenching post mourning Virgil Abloh's demise

Gigi, who has collaborated with the late Off-White label founder for a lot of projects in the past, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her bond with the late artist."I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched-- he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man," Gigi wrote in the caption.Expressing her grief, she further noted, "I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I'm sure that's how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. 'See you somewhere, soon.' Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family."The untimely demise of legendary fashion designer Virgil Abloh shook the entire entertainment industry. Virgil passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, after privately battling a rare form of cancer for several years.Virgil founded the label Off-White and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private, and underwent treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry's leading voices.Virgil is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. (ANI)