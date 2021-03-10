  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Seeman: Ajith is an inspiration for today's youngsters!

Seeman: Ajith is an inspiration for today's youngsters!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 10th, 2021, 11:39:48hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Seeman

Wishes are pouring in from all corners for Thala Ajith after he won six medals at the recently concluded  46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition. After Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, now Naam Thamizhan Katchi 's Chief Seeman has also lauded Ajith for being a big inspiration for youngsters.

"I was pleased to know that my brother Ajith won six medals at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. Besides being an actor, Ajith is a multi-faceted personality that has great knowledge about bike racing, car racing, rifle shooting, and also created UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). He is a standing example for the youngsters to upgrade themselves with unique skills. I wish him to achieve more in various fields", tweeted Seeman.

Fans of Ajith are sharing these appreciation tweets on their timeline as their matinee idol has now become a proud icon that even politicians are lauding him.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features