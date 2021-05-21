Seeman wants 'The Family Man 2' to be banned in TN

Tamil film director, activist, and Naam Tamizhar party chief Seeman says that the makers shouldn't air The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime Video as the trailer itself has portrayed Tamils as terrorists.

Seeman says that the trailer has lines saying that LTTE has terrorist connections with ISI and trying to project Tamils in a bad light.

According to Seeman, just like how they pulled out Madras Cafe from theaters, The Family Man 2 shouldn't be aired across the country.

The politician also added that if the makers proceed with their plans to premiere The Family Man 2 on June 4, they will be facing serious repercussions.

Already, Tamil netizens have expressed their disappointment over the trailer and trended the hashtag #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils on Twitter.