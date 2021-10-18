Seenu Ramasamy says he is not directing 'Dharma Durai 2'!

Recently, producer RK Suresh had said that an announcement on Dharma Durai 2 will be out very soon. Now, Seenu Ramasamy, the director of Dharma Durai wished the team but clarified that he is not directing the sequel.

"Hearing reports that Dharma Durai 2 is all set to begin, congrats to the team but it's not true that I'm directing the sequel. I'm not involved in any way with the film. An official announcement on my new film will be out very soon", tweeted Seenu Ramasamy.