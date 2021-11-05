Seenu Ramasamy to make a biopic on John Pennycuick

National Award-winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy is working on a biopic of British Engineer John Pennycuick, who built the Mullaiperiyar Dam on the Kerala and Tamil Nadu border.
Mullaiperiyar Dam has been providing water in the agricultural lands of Madurai, Theni, and surrounding locales in Tamil Nadu.
Seenu Ramasamy is currently busy with the post-production works of Idimuzhakkam. NR Raghunathan is composing music for the film, Vairamuthu is penning lyrics and Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame plays the female lead.
Seenu Ramasamy is also working on the script of a thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and his Maamanithan with the actor is also getting ready for release. For Maamanithan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja have jointly composed the music.