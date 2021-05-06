Seerat Kapoor wants to explore roles across genres

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor has been seen in several Telugu films and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller "Maarich". She would love exploring roles across genres -- especially the period film, romance, action and the sports drama.

"As an actor I would like to explore characters that are varied. In terms of genres at this juncture, a period film sounds very interesting, as I would have the opportunity to travel through a different space and time," Seerat said.