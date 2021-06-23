Seerat Kapoor wants to work with AR Rahman

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu films, is also a trained classical singer. She hopes that some day she will get to work with music maestro AR Rehman.

"While I was preparing Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri for 'Rockstar' promotions as an assistant choreographer, I had the privilege to watch AR Rehman jam live. It was the most surreal experience, I didn't blink! I remember, by the end of his performance, I had teary eyes. AR Rehman, through his music can touch your soul. On the first line he sang, I was absorbed by his world. I hope I get to work with him someday," Seerat tells IANS.