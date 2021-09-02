Sehwag, Manoj Bajpayee join celebs mourning Sidharth's death (Ld)

Sidharth was 40. The actor passed away in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack in the morning.

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) The Indian showbiz industry woke up to the shocking news of actor Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday. Colleagues and friends expressed their grief on Twitter.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his shock as he tweetes: "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar!!"

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag tweeted: "Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla's family and friends. Om Shanti."

Singer Mika tweeted: "Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of the very talented, popular and handsome actor @sidharth_shukla. Life is so unpredictable...May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace."

Telugu actress Rashii Khanna tweeted: "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla. My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace."

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted: "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."

Actor R. Madhavan wrote: "Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don't have words to express my anguish."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted: "Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla, life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul. Om Shanti."

Actor Kushal Tandon uploaded a picture with Sidharth and tweeted: "Sad, shocking, May God gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP brother fly away into different world peacefully Om Shanti."

Director Hansal Mehta, pointed out how young he was. He tweeted: "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots."

Actress Koena Mitra said: "Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla, we met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla"

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters

