Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush's film is a period drama?

The buzz from Tollywood is that, National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's next with Dhanush is a period drama set in the Old Madras.

As the milieu demanded a Tamil actor, Sekhar Kammula preferred Dhanush, says a source close to the development.

To be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the shoot of this yet-untitled film is likely to begin next year.