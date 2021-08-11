Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush's film is a period drama?

The buzz from Tollywood is that, National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's next with Dhanush is a period drama set in the Old Madras.
As the milieu demanded a Tamil actor, Sekhar Kammula preferred Dhanush, says a source close to the development.
To be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the shoot of this yet-untitled film is likely to begin next year.
If all goes week, Sai Pallavi is likely to play Dhanush's pair in this biggie. Besides Tamil and Telugu, the makers of the film are also planning to dub and release this romantic drama in Hindi.
Dhanush is currently busy with the shoot of Karthick Naren's Maaran in Hyderabad.