Sekhar Kammula and his producers meet Dhanush in Hyderabad!

It's well known that the National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula is all set to direct the multi-faceted Dhanush in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film to be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as their Production No 4. The film will also be releasing in Hindi.

On Friday, Sekhar Kammula and the producers met Dhanush in Hyderabad. The actor is currently shooting in the Telangana capital for his upcoming film with Karthick Naren.

According to the producers, the new film of Sekhar Kammula will tick all the boxes with a universal story. If all goes well, Sai Pallavi will play the female lead in the film while the team is also in talks with leading technicians across the country to bring in a universal appeal.