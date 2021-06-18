Sekhar Kammula’s next is a biggie with Dhanush!

Tamil star Dhanush is one of the most popular stars in India today. Known for his exceptional performances, the actor is currently acting a in Hollywood film directed by Russo Brothers. Dhanush is finally debuting in the Telugu film industry in a straight Telugu film.
Buzz is that director Sekhar Kammula has successfully managed to convince Dhanush with a strong script. Kammula, who has a unique voice, has never been worked with a star before. His next film with Dhanush will be a first star-studded movie. As Dhanush has a pan-India appeal, the film will be released in Tamil and Hindi languages as well.
Kammula already wrapped ‘Love Story’ with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film will release shortly
Narayan Das K. Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of ‘Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP’ will bankroll this project of Dhanush and Kammula. An official announcement will be made tomorrow.
