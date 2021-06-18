Sekhar Kammula’s next is a biggie with Dhanush!

Tamil star Dhanush is one of the most popular stars in India today. Known for his exceptional performances, the actor is currently acting a in Hollywood film directed by Russo Brothers. Dhanush is finally debuting in the Telugu film industry in a straight Telugu film.

Buzz is that director Sekhar Kammula has successfully managed to convince Dhanush with a strong script. Kammula, who has a unique voice, has never been worked with a star before. His next film with Dhanush will be a first star-studded movie. As Dhanush has a pan-India appeal, the film will be released in Tamil and Hindi languages as well.