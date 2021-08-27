Selena Gomez, Camilo team up for pop track '999'

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Selena Gomez and Camilo have teamed up for pop track '999' which released on Friday.

The new spanish song is produced by Edgar Barrera and has been penned by Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo.

Mexican-American artist Selena's rhythmic pop song marks the first collaboration with Camilo. The track, which drops alongside a music video directed by Sophie Muller, finds the two artistes trading verses about true love over a sparse drumbeat. "I don't want to go slow. I know you think of me ... If you want to go at 1,000, I'm at 999," they sing.