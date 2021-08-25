Selena Gomez clarifies her past comments about 'signing life away to Disney'

For a quick recap, while promoting her upcoming Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' earlier this month, the 'Fetish' songstress joked about signing her 'life away to Disney' in a reference to her being a teen actor on the channel's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' show from 2007 to 2012."I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn't know exactly what I was doing, I was a kid, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can," she said at the Television Critics Association press panel, alongside costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as per People magazine.Now, taking cognizance of her comments in a recent joint interview with Martin, Gomez addressed that the comment was "made in jest"."I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way," Gomez said.As per People Magazine, when asked by reporters if she had any reluctance about returning to TV, she said, "No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do."Martin also backed his co-star and said, "I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [the past comment about Disney] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way.""And then I see it gets interpreted - sometimes they'll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline - but it was completely just all in fun. I've signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?" Martin added.According to People magazine, Gomez added that she had an overall positive experience on the Disney Channel. "I have to say, I'm very lucky. As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I've only had lovely experiences, so I'm grateful for that."Speaking of her long tie-up with Disney, the 'Rare' artist began her career by appearing on the children's television series 'Barney and Friends'. In her teens, she rose to prominence for her lead role as Alex Russo in the streamer's television series 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.She also had a brief role in 'Hannah Montana' from 2007 to 2008.Meanwhile, her work in 'Only Murders in the Building' marks the first time she is acting in a TV show since 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.As per People magazine, in the upcoming series, she plays a resident of an Upper West Side apartment building who teams up with two of her neighbours (played by Martin and Short) to discover the truth behind a neighbour's sudden death. (ANI)