Selena Gomez drops first Spanish EP 'Revelacion'

The singer shared the release of her EP on Instagram, writing, "REVELACION is out now / REVELACION disponible ya."Gomez also posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she thanked fans for their love and support."I hope you guys like the album and have so much fun with it because obviously, I've been wanting to do this for so, so long. And I'm just so grateful. So I hope you guys like it, and let me know what you think, but I'm just so happy," she said with a wide smile on her face.As per People magazine, the EP includes seven songs 'De Una Vez', 'Buscando Amor', 'Baila Conmigo', 'Damelo To', 'Vicio', 'Adios' and 'Selfish Love'.Gomez had released the EP's first single 'De Una Vez' in January 2021 and followed it up with 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro. Most recently she dropped 'Selfish Love' featuring DJ Snake.The singer said it's typically "easier" for her to sing in Spanish than to speak it but admitted to the Los Angeles Times that she had to sometimes stop recording because she used to get frustrated.She said, "There's a lot of slang that I needed to learn. Spanish changes generationally as well as geographically. Sometimes I was like, 'Wait! Hang on! I need to understand.""There would be moments where I would end the recording session because I would get so frustrated. Not just trying to create an album from my basement but making it sound authentic. That's something that requires meticulous care. But now, I think I actually sound better in Spanish than I do in English," she added.The EP was entirely produced by Tainy, who is responsible for some of reggaeton's biggest hits, including Cardi B's 'I Like It', Dua Lipa's 'Un Dia', and several of Bad Bunny and J Balvin's albums.Speaking about the EP, she had earlier told Vogue, "The project is really an homage to my heritage, adding, "It's a Sasha Fierce moment, for sure."Recently, Gomez made headlines after she spoke about her possible retirement from music to try her hand in acting, but said she wants to give it "one last try".Before she transitioned to music, Gomez starred in Disney's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' from 2007 to 2012. She rose to fame with the show at the age of 15. (ANI)