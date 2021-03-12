Selena Gomez 'grateful' for releasing her Spanish EP

Gomez celebrated the launch with a video posted on her Instagram story, in which she thanked fans for listening.

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has released her first Spanish EP, "Revelacion", nearly two months after dropping her debut single in Spanish, "De Una Vez".

"I hope you guys like the album and have so much fun with it, because obviously I've been wanting to do this for so, so long. And I'm just so grateful. So I hope you guys like it, and let me know what you think, but I'm just so happy!" she said in the video.

The new EP, recorded entirely remotely amid the Covid pandemic, features seven tracks, and collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

