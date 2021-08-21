Self-made filmmaker Ajitpal Singh's 'Fire in the Mountains' wins top Melbourne award

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Ajitpal Singh's debut Hindi feature, "Fire In The Mountains" was feted with the Best Indie Film award at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 2021. The self-taught filmmaker finds it heartwarming to see that his movie is earning love.

Excited about winning the Best Indie Film at IFFM, Ajitpal who is currently busy in the post-production of his upcoming web series set in Punjab says: "We had our Australian premiere at the IFFM and it feels great to win the Best Indie Film, our eighth award. It's heart-warming to see aFire in the Mountains' travelling across the world and earning love."