Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss

New York, Feb 24 (IANS) Greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools may help you with significant weight loss, says a new study.

The study, published in the journal Obesity, indicated that digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences.

"This may be because many digital tools are highly portable, and therefore allow the user to track any time of the day; digital tools also may make tracking quicker, and may be less burdensome to use," said researcher Michele L. Patel from Stanford University in the US.