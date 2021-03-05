'Selfish Love' sees DJ Snake, Selena Gomez collaborate for second time

The first new single coming from DJ Snake since last summer, song fuses genres and styles, mixing Latin pop with electronic music production.

This is their second collaboration. Gomez had earlier appeared on DJ Snake's 2018 smash hit, "Taki Taki".

"With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afro beats, latin music, something that felt grounded and organic," he says.

The track centres on a vocal performance from Gomez, who drifts from Spanish to English and back again.

"Selena and I had been talking and after 'Taki Taki' we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. 'Selfish Love' came very naturally for us and I think it's the perfect evolution for our history together," adds DJ Snake.

The new song has a video directed by Rodrigo Saavedra.

