Selvaraghavan is a brilliant actor, says his director

Saani Kaayidham's director Arun Matheeshwaran is currently busy shooting for the film in Rameshwaram and surrounding locales. Touted to be a violent crime thriller, maverick director Selvaraghavan makes his debut as an actor with this film.

Posting a working still with Selvaraghavan from the film, Arun tweeted: "Selva sir the actor, common notion is that every director is a good actor but in Selva sir's case, he's a brilliant actor!! @selvaraghavan".