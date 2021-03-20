Selvaraghavan is a brilliant actor, says his director

Saani Kaayidham's director Arun Matheeshwaran is currently busy shooting for the film in Rameshwaram and surrounding locales. Touted to be a violent crime thriller, maverick director Selvaraghavan makes his debut as an actor with this film.
Posting a working still with Selvaraghavan from the film, Arun tweeted: "Selva sir the actor, common notion is that every director is a good actor but in Selva sir's case, he's a brilliant actor!! @selvaraghavan".
Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role in the film, which is being produced by Screen Scene, the distributors of Vijay's blockbuster Bigil.
Arun Maatheeshwaran's debut film Rocky starring Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja is yet to release but he has been getting a lot of accolades in the industry. Rocky's theatrical rights is acquired by Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures.