Selvaraghavan and Dhanush to shoot 'Naane Varuven' from May!

In a recent interview, the maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan has said that he will begin the shoot of his next Naane Varuven with Dhanush after two months. Currently, Selvaraghavan is busy with the pre-production and he is also working on the songs along with the film's music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film's cinematographer Arvind Krishna of Pudhupettai and Kadhal Kondein fame tweeted: "Had glimpse of a song in making. Magic!! Was good to see my friends @thisisysr and @selvaraghavan the Passion these two men have for cinema is something to be admired and learnt. #naanevaruven".

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, Selvaraghavan, Dhanush, Yuvan, and Arvind Krishna had worked together in films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Thulluvatho Ilamai.

Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have also announced Aayirathil Oruvan 2.

