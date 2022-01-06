Selvaraghavan gets busy as an actor?

His debut film as an actor, Saani Kaayidham is all set to be directly premiered on Amazon Prime this February. Selvaraghavan is also said to be playing a hacker in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming biggie Beast .

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan is now super busy playing powerful baddies in several films.

The latest update in Kollywood is that Selvaraghavan has been roped in to play the baddie in director Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame's new film. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Jithan Ramesh and Aishwarya Rajesh are playing the lead roles in the film.

Selvaraghavan is also directing an action drama Naane Varuven with Dhanush. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, Indhuja plays the female lead in the biggie and GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

Selvaraghavan is also planning to helm Aayirathil Oruvan 2 with Dhanush.



