Selvaraghavan is upbeat about Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven'

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan is upbeat about his upcoming gangster film Naane Varuven. Selva has tweeted that he never worked on pre-production of this scale and expressed his excitement.

"Never worked on preproduction of this scale! Gearing up for the shoot! #Naanevaruven", tweeted Selvaraghavan. The filmmaker is also teaming up with his lucky team which includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Arvind Krishna.