Selvaraghavan is upbeat about Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven'

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan is upbeat about his upcoming gangster film Naane Varuven. Selva has tweeted that he never worked on pre-production of this scale and expressed his excitement.
"Never worked on preproduction of this scale! Gearing up for the shoot! #Naanevaruven", tweeted Selvaraghavan. The filmmaker is also teaming up with his lucky team which includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Arvind Krishna.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, Selvaraghavan, Dhanush, Yuvan, and Arvind Krishna had worked together in classic films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Thulluvatho Ilamai.
The shoot of the film will begin once Dhanush returns from the US where he is shooting for the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man.