Selvaraghavan to lock horns with Vijay in 'Beast'!

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan has been roped in to play the baddie in Thalapathy Vijay's new film Beast. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing the film.
Our sources say that Nelson approached Selvaraghavan long back but due to the directorial commitment with Dhanush, the director was a little hesitant but now as the project is getting delayed, he has given his nod to Beast.
The film also has Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko of Parava fame in pivotal characters.
Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera for the film and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.
Selvaraghavan is all set to make his acting debut with Keerthy Suresh's Saani Kaayidham, which is being directed by Arun Matheeshwaran. Beast is the second acting venture of Selvaraghavan.