Selvaraghavan to play a hacker in 'Beast'?

If reports are to be believed, maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan will be seen playing a brilliant hacker in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming biggie Beast. Selvaraghavan's role will have a negative shade, added the reports.
Touted to be a heist thriller, the film is set in a shopping mall backdrop. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar is directing Beast.
Telugu cinema's leading heroine Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the film while Aparna Das, Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.
Recently, Vijay has completed his portions in the film. Beast is all set to release for the Summer Holidays 2022.