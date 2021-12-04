Selvaraghavan to play lead in director Mohan's next film

Making an announcement to this effect on Saturday, director Mohan said, "Feeling blessed and proud to work with Selvaraghavan sir as lead actor in my next movie. Title & further details will be announced soon. Thanks for all your support."

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Director Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, will play the lead in director Mohan G. Kshatriyan's next film.

Selvaraghavan, for his part, responded to this statement of the director, saying, "The pleasure is all mine! Looking forward to this exciting new journey. God bless."

The last two films of director Mohan -- 'Draupadi' and 'Rudra Thandavam' -- went on to emerge as superhits but not before they kicked up controversies.

So, industry experts and film buffs are eager to know what issue director Mohan will look to highlight in this film featuring Selvaraghavan.

--IANS

mani/kr