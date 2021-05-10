Selvaraghavan to play antagonist in Thalapathy 65?

A section of media has reported that Nelson Dhilipkumar has approached maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan to play the baddie in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Sun Pictures.

Selva is all set to make his acting debut with Keerthy Suresh's Saani Kaayidham directed by Arun Matheeshwaran so, we have to wait and see whether the Aayirathil Oruvan filmmaker would give his nod to the Vijay starrer.