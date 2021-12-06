Selvaraghavan's film with Mohan G's is a thriller!

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan seems to be concentrating more on his acting career, after being a part of two films. The director has made his debut as an actor with Saani Kaayidham costarring Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan is also playing the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.
Selvaraghavan has also now agreed to play the main lead in Draupathi and Rudhra Thaandavam filmmaker Mohan G's upcoming film. Touted to be a thriller, the film will be shot in Salem, Coimbatore, and Cuddalore.
Mohan G is planning to begin the shoot of this new film in January 2022. Meanwhile, Selva is also busy shooting for Dhanush's Naane Varuven. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Naane Varuven marks the reunion of director Selvaraghavan and Dhanush who have delivered films like Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.