Selvaraghavan's film with Mohan G's is a thriller!

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan seems to be concentrating more on his acting career, after being a part of two films. The director has made his debut as an actor with Saani Kaayidham costarring Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan is also playing the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast .

Selvaraghavan has also now agreed to play the main lead in Draupathi and Rudhra Thaandavam filmmaker Mohan G's upcoming film. Touted to be a thriller, the film will be shot in Salem, Coimbatore, and Cuddalore.

Mohan G is planning to begin the shoot of this new film in January 2022. Meanwhile, Selva is also busy shooting for Dhanush's Naane Varuven. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Naane Varuven marks the reunion of director Selvaraghavan and Dhanush who have delivered films like Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.