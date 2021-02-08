Selvaraghavan's long delayed 'Nenjam Marapathillai' to release on March 5

Rockfort Entertainment, the distributors of Hiphop Tamizha's Meesaya Murukku and Meyadhaa Maan are releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. The shoot of the film got wrapped in 2016 but due to financial issues, the makers couldn't release it for nearly four years.

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan's long-delayed horror thriller film Nenjam Marapathillai is all set to release on March 5.

Originally Produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Glo Studios, and Escape Artists, SJ Suryah plays a greedy industrialist, Nandita Swetha plays his wife, and Regina Cassandra essays the role of their child's caretaker and maid.

Selvaraghavan's regulars Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film and Arvind Krishna takes care of the visuals.

Selvaraghavan has launched a new promo of the film today on Twitter and confirmed the release date.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu