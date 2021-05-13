Sendrayan tested positive for COVID19!

Comedy actor Sendrayan who is known for his quirky performance in films like Polladhavan, Moodar Koodam, Aadukalam, and Rowthiram was also recently seen playing an important role in Karthi's Sulthan .

The latest update regarding the actor is that he has tested positive for COVID19 and quarantined himself at his home. "I was positive about so many things in life but never expected that would test positive for COVID19. I have isolated myself in my room. My wife and kids are in the other room. Take care, just like many of you, I had also thought the coronavirus wouldn't infect me. Please stay safe", said Sendrayan in his video message.

Sendrayan is also a part of the reality show BB Jodigal on Vijay TV. Already, Aajeedh and Gabriella of the same reality show tested positive for the COVID19.