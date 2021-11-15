'Sengottai' director C.V. Sasikumar passes away

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) Tamil director C.V. Sasikumar, known for having directed the Arjun-starrer 'Sengottai', passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

He was 57.

Sources close to the director said he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for sometime at a hospital at Porur in Chennai. However, on Sunday, his health condition deteriorated and he died of a cardiac arrest.