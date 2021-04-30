Senior Tamil actor Chelladurai passed away

Chelladurai had acted in many films like Raja Rani, Theri, Kaththi, Maari, Natpe Thunai , and many other films.

Senior Tamil actor Chelladurai (84) breathed his last on Thursday evening at his home. Reports say that he passed after a sudden heart attack.

His emotional scene in Theri earned him a great appreciation. His Apdiya Vishyam dialogue in Maari also became meme material for fans.

Many directors started using him for old struggling characters and he had also done a lot of films after Raja Rani.

Director Ahmed who had worked with Chelladurai in Manithan tweeted: "Even though it was a small role, his dedication was commendable! #manithan , RIP sir".



