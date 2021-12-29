Seoul citizens pick infectious diseases as most dangerous health hazard

Seoul, Dec 29 (IANS) Citizens in Seoul picked infectious diseases, such as Covid-19, as the most dangerous health hazard, followed by fine dust and climate change, a survey revealed on Wednesday.

Infectious diseases topped the list of dangerous health and environmental factors with 4.21 points on a five-point scale in an online survey of 1,000 Seoul citizens and 321 experts on public health and the environment, according to the Seoul Research Institute of Public Health and Environment.