  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Serena Williams dons pink feather cape at Met Gala 2021

Serena Williams dons pink feather cape at Met Gala 2021

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 11:15:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Serena Williams (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams attended the Met Gala 2021, dressed to the nines.

She was seen wearing a Gucci silver bodysuit, and to make her look special, she donned a pink feather-laden cape over her outfit.
The ace tennis player was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, who chose to wear a simple suit and silver bow tie. She even posted several pictures of her Met Gala look on her Instagram account.
The official theme of this year's event was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', leaving plenty of room for interpretation. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features