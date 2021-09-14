Serena Williams dons pink feather cape at Met Gala 2021

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams attended the Met Gala 2021, dressed to the nines.



She was seen wearing a Gucci silver bodysuit, and to make her look special, she donned a pink feather-laden cape over her outfit.

The ace tennis player was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, who chose to wear a simple suit and silver bow tie. She even posted several pictures of her Met Gala look on her Instagram account.

The official theme of this year's event was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', leaving plenty of room for interpretation. (ANI)

