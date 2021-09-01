Series on late Karl Lagerfeld's life in development

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): A new series on late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's life is in the works.



According to Variety, Disney Plus has greenlit the six-episode project titled 'Kaiser Karl'.

The series will begin during the summer of 1972 and will trace Lagerfeld's quest to become the successor of Coco Chanel. The rivalry between Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent's partner Pierre Berge, as well as his love story with Jacques de Bascher, will also be shown in the series.

Also, the shooting of 'Kaiser Karl' will take place in France.

Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of luxurious fashion brands Chanel and Fendi, died on February 19, 2019. He was 85. (ANI)