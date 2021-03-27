Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson stormed off the sets of 'This Is the End'

As per People magazine, in an interview for British GQ's May issue, the 38-year-old star addressed a storied incident involving Watson, who allegedly stormed off the set of the film after refusing to shoot a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and is holding Channing Tatum on a leash wearing a leather mask as his gimp.Rogen told the magazine that the incident is true but added that he does not hold any hard feelings over it."I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was," he said."But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end," Rogen added.He also suggested that the scene in the film changed from the version that Watson had rejected, saying, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."The light-hearted flick, which was directed and written by Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg, also starred Rogen's pal James Franco and saw a number of cameos from the likes of Rihanna as well as Watson, all vying for survival during a random apocalypse.The movie, about six Los Angeles celebrities who get stuck in Franco's house after the apocalypse, was the directorial debut for Rogen and Goldberg, who both went on to also direct the 2014 film 'The Interview'.They had previously written a number of hit comedies together, including 'Superbad' and 'Pineapple Express'.In addition to addressing some rumours, Rogen also got candid with British GQ about his recreational drug use. According to the outlet, Rogen detailed that he was drinking between the ages of 13 and 23 "as often as I could without derailing my life in any meaningful way."Rogen shared that he cut out most alcohol "around 10 years ago," deciding to instead take drugs socially."Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatized and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone's perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realized I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of molly [MDMA] at this party and not drinking and having a much better time," he said.He added, "Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a weed lollipop. The next day I don't have a hangover. I'm not throwing up. It's just much better for me." (ANI)