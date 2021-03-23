Seth Rogen to play Steven Spielberg's favourite uncle

Rogen, 38, is on board the project already, which will also feature actress Michelle Williams as Spielberg's mother, according to a report in Deadline.com.

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actor-comedian Seth Rogen is all set to play filmmaker Steven Spielberg's favourite uncle in an upcoming feature film, which is loosely based on the acclaimed director's adolescent life.

Earlier this month it was reported that Spielberg, 74, will be directing the film, based loosely on his growing up days in Arizona, US.

The upcoming project, it was reported, will also be the first time that Spielberg will be taking part in the screenwriting process since the 2001 film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence".

The film will start shooting this summer and is scheduled to release next year.

--IANS

smg/vnc