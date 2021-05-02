  1. Sify.com
  4. Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 2nd, 2021, 16:01:23hrs
Chandigarh, May 2 (IANS) To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose "complete lockdown" in a tweet.

Earlier, the government had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts -- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- that would end at 5 am on Monday.

Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125 fatalities on Saturda.

--IANS

vg/arm

