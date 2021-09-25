Seven new cast members added to 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon'

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The cast for the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' continues to grow, as seven new actors for its already expansive cast have been announced.



According to Variety, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes have all joined the highly-anticipated HBO series.

Previously announced cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint and Rhys Ifans.

'House of the Dragon' will be set a few hundred years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones' and will tell the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'.

HBO has given the series a 10-episode order with an eye towards a 2022 debut. The start of production was announced on April 26. It is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood'.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Condal have co-created the series.

Sara Lee Hess will also serve as writer and executive producer; Ron Schmidt will also executive produce. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will also direct with Greg Yaitanes directing and co-executive producing the show, as per Variety. (ANI)

