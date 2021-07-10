'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That' unveils first look image

The first look of 'And Just Like That' was shared on the show's official Instagram handle.The photo features series stars Sarah Jessica Parker reprising the role of Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.The caption read, "And Just Like That... we're back #andjustlikethat #hbomax."As per Variety, production is currently underway in New York City on the 10-episode series, which follows the story of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to an even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.Parker, Davis and Nixon are executive producing the series along with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zaritsky.'And Just Like That' was officially confirmed at HBO Max back in January.The fourth series regular from the original series, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the show and subsequent movie sequels was absent.'Sex and the City' was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell's book. The half-hour show ran for six seasons and 94 episodes on HBO between 1998-2004. It was followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010.The show revolutionised how women's friendships -- and women's sexuality -- are represented in popular culture.No release date for the show has been announced yet. (ANI)