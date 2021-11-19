Shaad on his 'Satyamev Jayate 2' role: Every time I wore the turban, I knew what a big responsibility it is

Shaad said: "Today is Guru Nanak Jayanti, and I cannot think of a more auspicious day to reveal my look for Satyamev Jayate 2. I play a Sikh man for the first time in my life. The character's name in the film is Sardara, which happens to be my father's name too."

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Shaad Randhawa will be seen playing a Sikh man in the upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2'. He says every time he wore the turban, he knew what a big responsibility it was.

He said it was an "overwhelming an experience" for him.

"I was emotional when the role came to me, because I kept thinking of my dad throughout the making of the movie. Every time I wore the turban, I knew what a big responsibility it is," Shaad said.

'Satyamev Jayate 2' directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 vigilante action film 'Satyamev Jayate' and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film is all set to release on November 25.

Talking about the director, Shaad said that Zaveri "was kind enough to let the character have that name".

He added: "It's a selfless part and the character represents the rich heritage of Sardars, their valour and sacrifice. It's a character that represents every true Indian who stands up for what's right. I am so thrilled that I got to play this part and can't wait for everyone to watch the movie. This one will always have a special place in my heart."

