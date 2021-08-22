Shaalien Malhotra on playing a patriotic character in 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na'

Shaalien says: "'Karan' is very disciplined and follows all rules. He is someone who hasn't got anything so easily and also believes no one should get anything so easily in life because then people don't value it. A lot of things have happened in his life in the past because of which he is so strong and compassionate also."

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Shaalien Malhotra, who is playing the role of 'Special Agent Karan Shergill' on the show 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na', says 'Karan' as a character is a hard core patriot and a disciplinarian.

This show brings out a romance-driven tale between the characters who meet at the 'Parakram Special Action Force' base camp.

"It is a story of youths who are passionate about their work and stand together for the safety of their families and friends. There is a quotient of romance along with a lot of fun and action with which audiences can relate really well," adds Malhotra who has done shows like 'Pyar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Yeh Hai Ashiqui' and 'Ishqbaaaz'.

According to him, playing this kind of role comes with a lot of responsibility and needs dedication as well as hard work. He adds: "When the actor is playing these kinds of characters in which they have to wear a uniform, one has to work really very hard to make your character lovable. This is the most important task. It's a great experience."

