Shaan and Rituraj Mohanty pay tribute to frontline workers on reality show

In the episode to be aired on Saturday, the singers will be singing "Noor-e-khuda" and, through the song, request the almighty to end the pandemic and everyone's suffering.

While shooting, after singing "Noor-e-khuda" dedicated to frontline workers, Shaan said: "I would like to thank all the front-line workers, the Covid warriors who have been putting their lives at risk to help others in this pandemic. On behalf of my team, and in fact everyone on this show, I would like to pray to almighty to end this pandemic and help us and everyone out there who has been suffering. I really hope that this pandemic gets over soon."

Shaan's tribute to Covid warriors, together with singer Rituraj comes at a time when India is having a tough time battling the raging second wave of the pandemic and is witnessing a huge number of positive cases and deaths every day.

The shoot of the Zee TV music reality show is currently on hold, too, as Maharashtra is going through a "Break the chain" ordered by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to curb spread of the virus.

--IANS

abh/vnc